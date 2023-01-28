Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready with 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and a 1,793 finished basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a FOUR CAR GARAGE. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $719,900
UPDATED: 6:17 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 20 to a business in the 1800 block of East Military Avenue for a theft of scratch tickets.
Fremont police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.
The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and her husband, who was seriously injured, were both identified by …
Officials from the Fremont Fire Department verified at 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, that an industrial fire inside the ADM grain facility in dow…
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Don and Dinah Tenhagen were watching television in their recreational vehicle when the power suddenly went out.