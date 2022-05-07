6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $725,000

WHY WAIT TO BUILD? This home is meticulous and move-in ready! From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with a bright, spacious open design, featuring high ceilings, a custom ceiling, a stone fireplace, and a wall of windows that provide an abundance of natural light! The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, and a large island to gather around while cooking on the gas cooktop. Comfort and relaxation is top-of-mind in the beautiful primary bath, featuring double vanities, a walk-in shower & tub! Fall in love with the walkout lower level, featuring a stone fireplace, wet bar, large family room, and THREE additional bedrooms - perfect for additional office space or workout room! Move the party outdoors to the covered deck overlooking a fully fenced yard backing to a tree lined common area. Perfect for summer fun! And YES, there’s room for a pool!