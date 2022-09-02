 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $730,000

Sara Reischl, M: 402-659-0440, sara.reischl@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Introducing the Zoe plan, by Bentley Homes. Farmhouse meets modern ranch. This 6 bedroom, 4 bath sits on a corner lot located in the established Windgate Ranch neighborhood. You will find this house has an open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. The primary suite is a must see with dual vanities, walk in shower, free standing soaking tub, and HUGE walk in closet with center island. The finished basement includes 3 bedrooms, wet bar, rec room, and extra-large 14X24 flex room perfect for a workout room, kids playroom, office….the options are unlimited!! Bonus features of this home include under counter lighting, electrical vehicle outlet in garage, exterior house wired for holiday lighting, upgraded stainless steel package, walk in pantry, laundry off the garage, fireplaces located on main level and basement, and covered vaulted patio with 12X12 foot cedar beams. Located minutes from Dodge Stre

