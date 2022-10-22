 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $744,900

Welcome to Spruce Ridge, located in the desirable Elkhorn school district. This GORGEOUS Prairie Homes Omaha home features upgrades throughout! The main floor features TONS of windows that deliver wonderful natural lighting. The living area transitions seamlessly to the open floorplan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a stunning, oversized hidden pantry and TONS of upgraded cabinets. The primary bathroom has a massive shower with a heavy, frameless shower glass door and an extra-long double vanity. The large walk-in closet features an upgraded closet system. The lower level is finished and boasts three additional bedrooms, a HUGE rec room and a beautiful wetbar. Prairie Homes Omaha standards provide a Five Star Energy certification, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, Marvin windows, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! This lovely home is situated on a beautiful, treed walkout lot.

