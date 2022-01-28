Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes! With 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and a 1,793 finished basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located in Elkhorn in Blue Sage Creek. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. Act quickly and you may be able to make some selections to make this house your home. ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE SIMULATED.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $749,900
