Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She has 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finish basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, large pella windows, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up. All pictures are simulated with similar layout and finishes. Home Expected to be complete the end of July, 2022.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.