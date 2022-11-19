 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. With 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,682 finished in the basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk out lot WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS. She also has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom built cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up. MOVE IN READY!!!

