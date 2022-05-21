 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready with 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and a 1,793 finished basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a FOUR CAR GARAGE. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up. ALL PICTURES ARE SIMULATED WITH SIMILAR FINISHES AND LAYOUT; Estimated Date of Completion: July 8th 2022.

