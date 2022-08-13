Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She has 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finish basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, large pella windows, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man died Friday due to an accidental drowning at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
Man arrested for domestic assault
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests in the last few weeks.
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Man arrested for assault, disorderly conduct
Man arrested for criminal mischief
Man arrested for theft
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
Yutan grad Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed at Nebraska. Now, four years later, he's ready to play a big role.