Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Model Home Not For Sale. Home to be used as a model thru April 2022. Al Belt Custom Homes best-selling 2-story floor plan in popular Blue Sage Creek! 6 BR/5 BA home with over 4400 fsf! Massive eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Cozy hearth room with stone to ceiling fireplace, great room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and double sinks, walk-in closet in master. Finished lower level features huge family room, full wet bar, 2 additional baths, 2 more bedrooms (or use the 6th as an office). Pella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $766,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …
When his wife, Karen, came home last April and told him about the for sale sign she saw outside of Country Traditions, Loren Paquette said his…
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…
Although several North Bend residents said they want an overpass system, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is proposing a different al…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.