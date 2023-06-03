Ben Smail, M: 402-660-1174, hello@benjaminsmail.com, www.benjaminsmail.com - Location! Spectacular two-story home on .41 acre, fully-fenced corner lot in family friendly Windgate Ranch. Walkable to US News & World Report #1 ranked elementary, MS and HS in Nebraska! This six bedroom five bathroom home with wrap around porch has knock out curb appeal while the designer finishes, transom windows and ceiling beams add interior charm. Floor to ceiling windows flood the home - including the walk out, fully finished basement with natural light. The open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, massive island and a huge walk through pantry make hosting friends and family a delight. 4 bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Spacious, primary suite has sitting room with fireplace and two walk in closets. Side load, 3+ car garage adds over additional 1,000 sq ft. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants, trails. Amenities galore. This is a must see!