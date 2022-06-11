 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $874,900

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $874,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Merle from Hildy Homes, Hildy's newest 2 story plan. Merle has an edgy exterior that will make you take notice. But, he's not just attractive on the exterior... Merle's 2 story entrance with a staircase flanked by windows will take your breath away, so will the view out the massive windows in the back of the house. He offers 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,700 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features a fireplace, soaking tub, walk - in tiled shower and an oversized closet. The four other bedrooms on the 2nd floor all have walk in closets and attached baths. Still looking for more reasons to fall in love with Merle? How about a main level with an open concept kitchen, great room, an office and a guest room. Or, maybe the basement family room complete with a fireplace and wetbar, as well as, an additional bedroom will seal the

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News