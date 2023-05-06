*Contract Pending* Maxim Homes presents "The Nashville II"! This Modern Boho New Construction home includes 6 beds, 3 baths and a 4 car garage in sought after Elkhorn South District! Enjoy open concept living with 12ft ceilings, oversized windows & stylish fireplace. The eat in kitchen includes a large island, beautiful SS appliances and walk in pantry. Off the dining area you'll find a massive private, covered deck perfect for entertaining. The Primary suite is like no other, with walk-in closet & bath ensuite complete with dual vanities, glass shower with dual shower heads and soaker tub, The ML is rounded out with 2nd bed, full bath, and 3rd bed that can double as an office. The LL is a massive Entertainment space including rec room with wet bar and dedicated theater, three additional beds and shared bath. Walk out to a covered patio to your private back yard that backs to a common area with trees. Contact Eric today!
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $879,000
