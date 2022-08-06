6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $889,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Merle from Hildy Homes, Hildy's newest 2 story plan. Merle has an edgy exterior that will make you take notice. But, he's not just attractive on the exterior... Merle's 2 story entrance with a staircase flanked by windows will take your breath away, so will the view out the massive windows in the back of the house. He offers 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,700 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features a fireplace, soaking tub, walk - in tiled shower and an oversized closet. The four other bedrooms on the 2nd floor all have walk in closets and attached baths. Still looking for more reasons to fall in love with Merle? How about a main level with an open concept kitchen, great room, an office and a guest room. Or, maybe the basement family room complete with a fireplace and full kitchen, as well as, an additional bedroom will se