Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending This 1.5 story in desirable Privada will leave you speechless! iCON HOMES redefined a classic design with one of the most functional floor plans you will see! The open great room features a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone/brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts a huge island, custom soft-close cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry. The main level includes the primary suite and second bedroom/office. On the second floor you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge bonus room. Laundry rooms are on both the main level and the 2nd floor. All 6 bedrooms feature their very own walk-in closets. *POOL NOT INCLUDED (PICS OF SIMILAR MODEL)*