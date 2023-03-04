Russell Brown, M: 402-670-1500, russ.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Newly Completed 1.5 Story on a ¼ Acre Lot backing to Trees & Green Space. Enter Through the Double 8’ Front Doors into an Open Kitchen, Dining, & Great Room with Wood Floors Throughout. 8’ Solid Doors on the Main Floor. Chef's Kitchen with Durable Quartz Counters That Continue Up the Backsplash, Custom Cabinets to the Ceiling, GE Cafe Appliances with 42" Built In Refrigerator, 2 Ovens, Gas Range, Huge Walk in Pantry with Coffee Bar, & 9’ Island. Main Floor Primary Suite with Free Standing Tub, Beautiful Enclosed Shower & Large Closet with Laundry. The 2nd Floor has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2nd Laundry & a Spacious Playroom. Finished Lower Level has an Entertainer's Wet Bar, Room for a Pool Table, 2 Bedrooms, & Bathroom. And Don’t Forget About the Treed Backyard Perfect for a Pool with a Covered Composite Deck! This One Checks All the Boxes!