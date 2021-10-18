Annali Leach, M: 402-714-5715, annali.leach@bhhsamb.com, https://www.will2way.com - This Huntington Park 2 Story is just what you've been looking for! Unique & charming, it has a brand new roof, high end finishes & fun attributes your family will love. Notice all the built-in shelving & nooks, perfect for displaying your treasures & to decorate for each holiday. Wood floors flow throughout the open layout, leading you past a spacious formal dining room (or turn it into your open-office media space!), Living room with fireplace & into your dine-in kitchen with dining nook! The kitchen is spacious with a walk in pantry & modern cabinetry. Just off garage is a massive drop zone with lockers & storage closet. Send the kids upstairs to find the sunken playroom that should keep all the toys out of your space! 2nd floor laundry for your pleasure, double sinks in both kids bath & master & an open catwalk to the master suite with whirlpool, shower & walk-in closet. Walk out basement could be an
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $445,000
