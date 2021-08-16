6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000

Annali Leach, M: 402-714-5715, annali.leach@gmail.com, https://www.will2way.com - Traditional & modern, this gorgeous home has been all done up & ready for its new owner! Step in to find a 2 story foyer w/ lovely wood floors that lead beyond the formal living spaces w/ built in nooks & shelving, to a spacious modern chef's eat in kitchen. Floor to ceiling windows allow God's light in & showcases mature evergreen trees that provide privacy & feelings of seclusion. Deck leads down to the HUGE corner lot that offers tons of room to play, add a pool or playset, you name it! Back inside enjoy the walk in pantry, walk in mud room closet, bonus sunken play room, 2nd floor laundry, all new carpet throughout, & newly refinished basement with extra rooms for your kids, guests, home gym or theater!! Walk out basement is airy & beautiful w/ a bonus bath ready to be finished by you to your liking. Located close to shopping, dining & doctors this home just oozes convenience. Come check it out!