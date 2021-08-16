Annali Leach, M: 402-714-5715, annali.leach@gmail.com, https://www.will2way.com - Traditional & modern, this gorgeous home has been all done up & ready for its new owner! Step in to find a 2 story foyer w/ lovely wood floors that lead beyond the formal living spaces w/ built in nooks & shelving, to a spacious modern chef's eat in kitchen. Floor to ceiling windows allow God's light in & showcases mature evergreen trees that provide privacy & feelings of seclusion. Deck leads down to the HUGE corner lot that offers tons of room to play, add a pool or playset, you name it! Back inside enjoy the walk in pantry, walk in mud room closet, bonus sunken play room, 2nd floor laundry, all new carpet throughout, & newly refinished basement with extra rooms for your kids, guests, home gym or theater!! Walk out basement is airy & beautiful w/ a bonus bath ready to be finished by you to your liking. Located close to shopping, dining & doctors this home just oozes convenience. Come check it out!
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $450,000
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a …
Fremont City Councilmember Michael Kuhns formally announced his resignation as Ward 3’s representative Wednesday.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Nye Square has welcomed Brooke Belina as its new executive director.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.