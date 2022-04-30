6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

James D Doebelin, M: 402-699-4080, james@catalystomaha.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - WOW! You are going to love this like-new, open concept, 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. You will be welcomed into an amazing living area that opens right up to the kitchen. Enjoy cooking in the expansive kitchen that boasts a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, a large island, and a walk-in pantry. Cambria quartz countertops and custom cabinetry are showcased throughout the home as well! The spacious primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet and the ensuite featuring a large rain head tiled shower. The stunning basement includes a bar with a butcher's block countertop & shelving and professionally installed screen and projector less than 1 year old - perfect for entertaining! A covered patio awaits for you to unwind after a long day overlooking the large backyard. Bonus features include a drop zone area, laundry room, and LED accent lighting in the kitchen, great room, and basement. Located in Summer H