Staci Mueller, M: 402-699-0067, staci.mueller@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Be ready to be impressed in this gorgeous new construction ranch home by Danielson Homes! Sitting on an oversized lot, this 6-bedroom home boasts on-trend details around every corner from custom lighting and mirrors down to every fixture. Home features vaulted ceilings on the main, wide plank European white oak wood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy spacious bedrooms throughout that could dual as additional office space or exercise room. Plus, huge lower level complete with wet bar and plenty of room for entertaining. Call for details or to tour a completed home. Pictures are from a a similar completed home. Estimated completion date July 2023!
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $614,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make sure to vote for favorite athlete in this week's Athlete of the Week poll.
The investigation continues into a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning south of Fremont.
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
A Fremont teenager was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after a fatal crash on South Ridge Road that caused the death of an 18-year-old student …
Matt Rhule didn't inherit a great Nebraska offense, but he didn't deal himself a better one with his offensive coordinator/quarterback combo e…