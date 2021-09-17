Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New Construction ranch-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modern farmhouse vibe. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar and family room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Photos are of previously completed home.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $614,950
