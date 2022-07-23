6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $635,000

Greg Kraemer, M: 402-659-6297, GKraemer@npdodge.com, www.GregKraemer.npdodge.com - Amazing, nearly new ranch in Elkhorn North. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant fixtures and finishes. Great room features vaulted ceiling, wood flooring and large windows. White kitchen with contrasting island will impress you with double oven gas range, walk in pantry, separate beverage cooler and a large informal dining area that flows out to the covered, composite deck. Large bedrooms throughout and a primary suite that features dual walk-in closets and a convenient pass-through to the main floor laundry room. Move downstairs to entertain in the expansive rec room with floating shelves containing LED accent lighting, wet bar with island and a second fireplace. Lower level bedrooms perfect for the kids, guest rooms or an exercise room. Compare to the soaring prices of new construction in the area and avoid the wait times and uncertainty. Welcome home!