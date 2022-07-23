 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $635,000

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $635,000

Greg Kraemer, M: 402-659-6297, GKraemer@npdodge.com, www.GregKraemer.npdodge.com - Amazing, nearly new ranch in Elkhorn North. Beautiful open floor plan with elegant fixtures and finishes. Great room features vaulted ceiling, wood flooring and large windows. White kitchen with contrasting island will impress you with double oven gas range, walk in pantry, separate beverage cooler and a large informal dining area that flows out to the covered, composite deck. Large bedrooms throughout and a primary suite that features dual walk-in closets and a convenient pass-through to the main floor laundry room. Move downstairs to entertain in the expansive rec room with floating shelves containing LED accent lighting, wet bar with island and a second fireplace. Lower level bedrooms perfect for the kids, guest rooms or an exercise room. Compare to the soaring prices of new construction in the area and avoid the wait times and uncertainty. Welcome home!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News