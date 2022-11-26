Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modernfarmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of naturallight looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home whichalso has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Twoadditional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar andfamily room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting foryou! Photos are of previously built home.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Department o…
There's plenty on deck this upcoming week for Nebraska Athletics. Here's Amie Just's takeaways leading into it.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
The Omaha Westside kicker said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
The Huskers’ loss to the weakest Wisconsin team in decades had a familiar script. NU played close, lost late and, when looking for a culprit, could point back to the line of scrimmage.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
For 30 years, George Darlington shepherded Nebraska defenders through college football's most dominant program. Now, at 83, he received his Blackshirt.