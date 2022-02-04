 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $670,000

Jenny Hamlin, M: 402-415-8111, jenny@omahahomesgroup.com, www.omahahomesgroup.com - Gorgeous and timeless ranch home in fantastic location! Greeted by the stunning and open main floor with white kitchen, walk in pantry, large center island, granite countertops and pass through mud room with plenty of hooks and storage. Covered deck overlooks the brand new Lanoha landscaping including paver patio, fire pit with seat wall, and ample bushes and trees. Fully finished walkout lower level with full bar, huge rec room and three more bedrooms. Elkhorn Schools. Walking distance to Lawrence Youngman lake and park, and close to West Dodge Expressway and the new Avenue One development.

