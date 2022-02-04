Jenny Hamlin, M: 402-415-8111, jenny@omahahomesgroup.com, www.omahahomesgroup.com - Gorgeous and timeless ranch home in fantastic location! Greeted by the stunning and open main floor with white kitchen, walk in pantry, large center island, granite countertops and pass through mud room with plenty of hooks and storage. Covered deck overlooks the brand new Lanoha landscaping including paver patio, fire pit with seat wall, and ample bushes and trees. Fully finished walkout lower level with full bar, huge rec room and three more bedrooms. Elkhorn Schools. Walking distance to Lawrence Youngman lake and park, and close to West Dodge Expressway and the new Avenue One development.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $670,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.
Steve Hespen’s first day on the job turned into a rescue mission.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
Early Monday morning the Fremont Fire Department and officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire in t…
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
Fremont Police investigated a shoplifting complaint at about 2:23 p.m., Feb. 1 in a business in the 2800 Block of East 23rd. Street.
A 44-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of a controlled substance in the Dodge Co…