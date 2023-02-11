Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Incredible eye-catching ranch home that has been kept in immaculate condition! Open floor plan with natural light gleaming through every room. Exquisite kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and open to the living and dining rooms. Primary suite features soaring ceilings, double sink vanity, walk in closet, and generous sized soaking tub. Additional 2 bedrooms plus a full and half bath on the main. Finished walkout basement has tons of room to host family and friends for next years Super Bowl party, hopefully with your favorite team on the screen! In addition to the large wet bar, another 3 bedrooms and 3/4 bath there's nothing else your guests will need in the lower level of this home. Step outside to the completely fenced in yard and enjoy sitting on the cover deck or patio!