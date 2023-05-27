Jennifer Torczon, M: 402-881-1834, jennifer.torczon@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Experience the epitome of luxury living in the highly sought-after North Ridge neighborhood. This Woodland Cabernet Cape Cod boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms, complete with a stunning open floorplan, abundant natural lighting, and a gourmet kitchen. The second floor features four generously sized bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which offers a large sitting area, a spa-like en-suite, and large walk-in closet. The fully finished basement is ideal for entertaining guests, with a wet-bar, expansive living area, a 3/4 bathroom, and a sixth bedroom. Don't wait to schedule a private showing!