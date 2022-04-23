 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $795,000

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $795,000

Lisa McGuire Kelly, M: 402-301-3204, lmkelly@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Gorgeous ranch home with open floor plan. High ceilings arched doorways & porcelain tile. Spacious kitchen with new Quartz counters, large island, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in pantry. Open family room with 11 ft coffered ceilings and fireplace. Master has 11 ft coffered ceilings & huge walk-in closet. Master bath has whirlpool tub, double sinks & walk-in tile shower. 2 nicely sized bedrooms with walk-in closets on the main. Laundry room & drop zone area. Large finished basement with family room that includes fireplace & wet bar. 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets & 3/4 bath. Lots of storage. Huge garage with 3 separate bays. Beautiful 1/3 acre lot that backs to open space & ponds, includes amazing views. Professionally lighted landscaping. Full iron fence. Expansive covered deck. Large patio with gas firepit. Great location. Elkhorn schools. Absolutely beautiful home. Better than new.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News