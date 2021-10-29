6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $840,000

Julie Real, M: 402-658-8757, julie.real@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Showings start Friday 10/29@10am. Be prepared to be impressed! This luxury 1.5 story sits on a spacious walk-out lot that backs to natural grasses & has views of the pond. 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 4 car garage. Enjoy the grand entrance w/gorgeous hardwood floors, & 2 story great room w/stone fireplace to the ceiling, main flr office & bonus room. Kitchen features lrge island, gas stove, & pantry. Enter into the primary suite & you feel like it’s your own personal sanctuary. Spacious room, great views, spa like bathroom, walk-in closet w/washer and dryer that’s included. 2nd floor offers 4 bdrms, 2 bths, & 2nd floor laundry. One bedroom is spacious enough to be a loft area. Enjoy the fully finished basement that includes living room area, built in bar featuring dishwasher, oven & full fridge space, bedroom, bathroom, exercise room, & bonus room that would be perfect for a toy room. Relax out back in the hot