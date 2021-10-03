Ken Landolt, M: 402-880-7000, rhino7000@msn.com, www.8807000.com - Absolutely stunning! Grand entrance offers views to every room on the main and showcases beautiful wood floors! ! Very open and inviting plan. 2 story great room is accented with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with views of the wooded private back yard. 2 covered decks, 1 off master and 1 off kitchen provide private conversation and relaxation. Plenty of bedrooms for guests and in-laws. Main floor bed and bath designed for elderly parents or anyone not comfortable with stairs, Bring mom or dad in for a long visit! 2nd floor features cat walk overlooking the great room and a bonus room evening TV and gaming. Wander downstairs to a 2nd Full Kitchen/bar with an enormous workout room, family room and another bed and bath. An entire separate living area! Multi generational living at its best! 4 car garage, central vacuum, sprinklers great Elkhorn schools and so much more! Nearly 6,000 square feet of executive living in on
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of child pornography Monday.
An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney raises questions about the behavior of some law enforcement officers in the Fremont area.
- Updated
At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…
- Updated
A Fremont man who was wanted after escaping from community custody by jumping over a fence was arrested Tuesday in Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 26, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after officers were dispatc…
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
Having spent nearly a century in downtown Fremont, Sampter’s will soon close its doors for the final time.
- Updated
The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School f…
- Updated
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers respo…
The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.