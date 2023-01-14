 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $859,000

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $859,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, pohladjulie@gmail.com, https://www.omahare.com - Open Sunday 1/15/23 from 1-3. Start off the new year with a brand new construction home from Pohlad Custom Homes! Now presenting their state-of-the-art "Northface" home in Blue Sage Creek. You will be greeted by a dramatic 2-story entry with an executive office highlighting custom detailed barn doors or it's perfect intimate formal dining room. The jaw dropping 2-story great room features a floor to ceiling fireplace, abundant sunlight & gorgeous 3/4" wood flooring. The elegant chandelier cascades down from a handcrafted herringbone wood motif that will take your breath away! In the chef inspired kitchen, you will find a large center island to prepare your favorite meals that is beautifully set in an inlaid tile mosaic. You'll love the spacious eat in dining area & a huge walk through pantry with tons of storage. The covered back patio will allow you to enjoy the outdoors in any kind of weather. Professiona

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out

BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]

The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News