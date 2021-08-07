Ken Landolt, M: 402-880-7000, rhino7000@msn.com, www.8807000.com - Absolutely stunning! Grand entrance offers views to every room on the main and showcases beautiful wood floors! ! Very open and inviting plan. 2 story great room is accented with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with views of the wooded private back yard. 2 covered decks, 1 off master and 1 off kitchen provide private conversation and relaxation. Plenty of bedrooms for guests and in-laws. Main floor bed and bath designed for elderly parents or anyone not comfortable with stairs, Bring mom or dad in for a long visit! 2nd floor features cat walk overlooking the great room and a bonus room evening TV and gaming. Wander downstairs to a 2nd Full Kitchen/bar with an enormous workout room, family room and another bed and bath. An entire separate living area! Multi generational living at its best! 4 car garage, central vacuum, sprinklers great Elkhorn schools and so much more! Nearly 6,000 square feet of executive living in on
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $869,000
