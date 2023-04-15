Welcome to luxury lake living! This BRAND NEW 6 bed, 4 bath, 5 car garage home is an absolute showstopper! Boasting over 5,000+ square feet of stunning finishes throughout, the possibilities are endless. Enjoy breathtaking lake views over nearly a mile of water through oversized custom picture windows filling the home with natural light. The chef inspired kitchen has all the bells & whistles from Monogram appliances to a quartz style hood surrounding the beautiful quartz island. The owner’s suite features its own fireplace, a spa-like bathroom complete with heated floors + huge closet space. Upstairs, you'll find 5 more bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office/storage area. A huge loft with wet bar complete w/ custom wine wall leading out onto the covered deck over looking the lake, ready for hosting friends & family. Relax in your own private oasis in the custom heated pool w/ electric cover, perfect for entertaining or enjoying peaceful solitude. Call today & make this dream home yours!