Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - OPEN SAT 7/29 from 1-3pm! This unbelievable home sets against a tree line and has something for everyone! Enjoy the Main Floor Primary retreat as your own or an amazing Mother-in-law suite with sitting room, WI closet, WI shower, coffee bar, laundry and deck access! The main floor features a kit/din/Lr and flex room perfect for your play room or home office. The expansive 2nd floor features a 2nd Primary suite, 2nd laundry area, 3 bedrooms bonus room. The partially finished walkout basement features 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath!
7 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $710,000
