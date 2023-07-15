Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - OPEN THUR 7/13 FROM 4-7PM! POOL, TREES, PRIVACY AND OVER 100K IN UPGRADES! This unbelievable home has something for everyone including a Main Floor Primary retreat or an amazing Mother-in-law suite with sitting room, WI closet, WI shower, coffee bar, laundry and deck access. The main floor features an open concept kit/din/Lr and flex room perfect for your home office. The expansive 2nd floor features a 2nd Primary suite, 2nd floor laundry, 3 bedrooms and a loft. The partially finished basement features 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath! MOTIVATED SELLER SAYS BRING ANY AND ALL OFFERS!