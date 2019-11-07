A look at the football playoff matchups in classes A, B, and C.
Class A
Friday games
No. 9 Elkhorn South (7-3) at No. 2 Millard West (10-0), Millard South’s Buell Stadium, 8 p.m.: For the second straight year, the Storm went on the road and knocked off a higher seed in the first round as running back Eli Hustad rushed for 204 yards and quarterback Elliott Brown added 112 in a 23-7 win at Kearney last week. Elkhorn South will find the going a little tougher against a Millard West defense that shut out Lincoln Pius X in the first round.
No. 4 Omaha Burke (9-1) at No. 1 Bellevue West (10-0), 7 p.m.: Not sure this game can be overhyped. Defending state champion against the No. 1 ranked team. The two most highly recruited players in the state on the same field — Notre Dame recruit and first-team Super-State wide receiver/safety Xavier Watts for Omaha Burke who has 61 receptions, 1,072 yards, 13 TDs on offense and 61 tackles, three interceptions, and one TD on defense. In Burke’s 59-35 win over Fremont High this season, Watts ended with 190 yards receiving on five catches, one a TD. Nebraska wide receiver commit and two-time first-team Super-Stater Zavier Betts for Bellevue West has 47 catches, 933 yards, 15 TDs this season. A pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker and Burke’s Jaylon Roussell and a pair of first-year quarterbacks in their respective programs lighting it up this season in Bellevue West’s Nate Glantz (2,407 yards passing, 30 TDs) and Burke’s Reid Burke (1,874 yards passing, 20 TDs) just add to the intrigue.
No. 6 Grand Island (9-1) at No. 3 Millard South (9-1), Buell Stadium, 4 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s quarterfinal won by Grand Island 27-24 after Millard South held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Patriots’ 1-2 combination of running back Isaiah Harris (1,676 yards, 26 TDs) and quarterback TJ Urban (995 yards, 12 TDs) running behind big, physical offensive front makes Millard South formidable in November. The Islanders, led by the senior trio of quarterback Carson Cahoy, running back/linebacker Caleb Francl and wide receiver/defensive back Broc Douglass, appears to be back on track with their 21-point win over Lincoln Southwest in the first round following an upset scare from Lincoln East to end the regular season.
No. 7 Omaha Westside (8-2) at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (9-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: The Warriors are healthier now than they were in week 3 when Southeast overcame a 17-7 second-half deficit for a 22-17 victory. One of those back to 100 percent now is Super-State junior running back/defensive back Avante Dickerson, who showed why he has scholarship offers from Ohio State and LSU by scoring on a 25-yard TD pass and breaking a 60-yard run for another score in Westside’s 49-13 first-round trouncing of Creighton Prep. Junior quarterback Cole Payton is one of the best dual threats in the state, rushing for 75 yards and throwing for another 210 against Prep.
Class B
Friday’s games
No. 8 Norris (7-3) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (10-0), 6 p.m. MST: The big question here is the health of Scottsbluff’s 6-3, 220-pound all-state quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh, who sat out the Bearcats’ 48-6 first round win over Alliance with a knee injury. Coach Jud Hall said earlier in the week he was unsure whether his star, who has rushed for 1,174 yards and 22 TDs and made 48 tackles this season, would play against the Titans. Scottsbluff’s Jacob Krul has ran for 1,512 yards this season and 14 scores, working behind an offensive line featuring Northwest Missouri State recruit Sam Clarkson (6-6, 270).
No. 4 Omaha Roncalli (8-2) at No. 5 Northwest (9-1), 7 p.m.: Roncalli has a high-powered offense behind quarterback Jack Dotzler (2,580 yards passing, 32 TDs), receivers Shane Orr (40 catches, 762 yards, 14 TDs) and Ryan Fenoglio (39 catches, 754 yards, 8 TDs) and one of top linemen in the state in 6-6, 270-pound junior Nolan Gorczyca. Northwest senior quarterback Ran Sanders passed for 198 yards and rushed for 72 more to lead the Vikings past Lexington 34-3 in the first round.
No. 7 Hastings (8-2) at No. 2 Waverly (9-1), 7 p.m.: Waverly’s best defense to slow down the Tigers’ potent passing game with junior quarterback Jarrett Synek (2,363 yards, 27 TDs) and the bevy of junior receivers led by Charlie Shoemaker (50 catches, 683 yards, eight TDs) might be its ball control, smash-mouth running game. The Vikings average 351 yards per game on the ground behind the trio of quarterback Mason Nieman (1,049 yards, 11 TDs) and running backs Zane Schawang (948 yards, eight TDs) and Evan Canoyer (611 yards, 17 TDs).
No. 6 Bennington (7-3) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (10-0), 7 p.m.: Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn gave Skutt fits in the season-opener (won by Skutt 49-28) as he completed 44 of 66 passes for 407 yards and four TDs. That set the tone for the rest of the season as he enters the state quarterfinals with 2,915 yards and 37 TDs. The SkyHawk defense has tightened up late in the season, giving up just nine points in the last three games.
Class C-1
Friday games
No. 3 Adams Central (10-0) at No. 5 Aurora (7-3), 7 p.m.: Adams Central toppled the defending state champion Huskies 24-8 in the season-opener. But Aurora has been on a roll, winning six straight since a 1-3 start, with all three teams still alive in the playoffs (Adams Central, Wahoo and Northwest). Adams Central has QB Evan Johnson (1,951 yards passing, 19 TDs), RB Gabe Conant (1,399 yards rushing, 27 TDs) and WR Leif Spady (42 catches, 539 yards, seven TDs). Aurora QB Trevor Dvorak had 310 yards of total offense in the Huskies’ 32-13 first-round win over Ogallala, 149 passing and two TDs and 161 rushing and another score. Kaleb Moural added 160 yards on the ground for the winners.
No. 1 Pierce (10-0) at No. 8 Ord (7-3), 7 p.m.: Pierce pulled out a 28-14 win at Ord in the first meeting during week 3. Pierce was undefeated and No. 1 a year ago going into the quarterfinals and was upset by Bishop Neumann, so expect the Bluejays to be dialed in. Pierce all-stater Dalton Freeman missed the final five games of the regular season because of injury but returned for Pierce’s 55-28 first-round win over Chase County. That will take pressure off Brett Tinker and Carson Oestreich, who have 1,132 and 1,102 yards rushing, respectively, and a combined 35 TDs. Ord, which avenged an earlier loss to Gothenburg in the first round, has a huge offensive line that has paved the way for junior Tommy Stevens to rush for 1,451 yards and 15 scores.
No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at No. 9 Wayne (8-2), Wayne State College, 7 p.m.: Wayne’s only losses this season are to No. 1 Pierce and No. 2 Wahoo, so expect the Blue Devils to give Ashland-Greenwood all it can handle. Wayne rushed for 318 yards in the 28-21 first-round win over Kearney Catholic, an effort led by Blake Bartos’ 164 yards and one TD and Reid Korth’s 151 yards and three scores. The Bluejays counter with a balanced attack led by quarterback Hunter Washburn (1,635 yards passing, 19 TDs) and all-state running back Bryce Kitrell (1,159 yards rushing, 16 TDs). Kitrell had 181 yards on just nine carries in the 53-14 first-round win over Cozad.
No. 10 Columbus Scotus (8-2) at No. 2 Wahoo (10-0), 7 p.m.: Wahoo beat Scotus 49-0 in the final regular-season game, but the Shamrocks were without injured all-stater Tyler Palmer in that one. Palmer returned for Scotus’ 48-28 first-round win over Bishop Neumann last week, hitting 10 of 12 passes for 138 yards and two TDs and rushing for two more scores. Wide receiver Garrett Oakley also had a big game for Scotus with 124 receiving yards and a pair of TDs. The Wahoo defense, led by Kole Bordovsky, has shut out its last two opponents, and Trevin Luben has raised his rushing totals to 1,527 yards and 30 TDs for the season.
Class C-2
Friday’s games
No. 6 Battle Creek (9-1) at No. 3 Sutton (9-1), 7 p.m.: Behind a running game led by junior Reece Bode (953 yards, 13 TDs) and Kadin Renner (708 yards, 12 TDs), Battle Creek has won nine straight since a season-opening loss to Shelby-Rising City. Sutton counters with a potent running game of its own with senior Jackson Perrien (1,561 yards, 19 TDs) and junior quarterback Cade Wiseman (1,029 yards, 14 TDs).
No. 4 BRLD (9-1) at No. 9 North Bend Central (9-1), 7 p.m.: All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in this one. BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer has passed for 2,340 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 1,425 more and 16 scores. Injured all-state receiver Lucas Vogt returned to action in the 39-21 first-round win over Wilber-Clatonia and contributed 10 catches for 172 yards and a pair of scores. On the other side, North Bend Central’s Austin Endorf has thrown for 2,110 yards and 22 TDs, with Breckin Peters being his favorite target with 73 receptions for 904 yards and 11 scores. Running back Ethan Mullally takes pressure off Endorf with 1,269 yards rushing and 14 TDs.
No. 7 Aquinas (8-2) at No. 2 St. Paul (10-0), 7 p.m.: Aquinas’ difficult schedule and playoff experience should help the Monarchs. St. Paul has not been challenged yet this season and might have the best all-around player in C-2 in junior running back/linebacker Eli Larson, a 6-foot, 210-pounder who has 1,818 yards rushing and 29 TDs to go with 59 tackles (18 for losses).
No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (10-0), 7 p.m.: Oakland-Craig survived an upset bid from Hartington Cedar Catholic, advancing with a 28-26 win in which QB Colton Thomsen passed for 153 yards and a score and rushed for another touchdown. Oakland-Craig won the battle of the Knights this season, beating Fremont Bergan 52-0. Doniphan-Trumbull, which knocked off defending state champion Centennial, has a dual-threat quarterback in Griffin Hendricks (1,467 yards passing, 400 yards rushing) and a go-to running back in Keithan Stafford (1,341 yards rushing, 13 TDs).