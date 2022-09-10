A community bank for you

Being a community supporter and community bank is what First State Bank and Trust Co. prides itself on, says Cindy Slykhuis, vice president of marketing.

Offering the latest that Wall Street banks do, but also working hand-in-hand in the community helps the bank to stand out.

First State Bank and Trust Company has been in the community since 1956. In December 2021 it acquired another bank, Two Rivers Bank in Arlington.

For years, the relationship between the two banks was great as they had similar philosophies, Slykhuis said, and they were looking at how the two banks could continue to work with each other. When the opportunity came open, First Bank and Trust purchased Two Rivers.

There are a lot of items that are being looked at going forward, Slykhuis said, but it’s more about expanding services, not cutting back.

“We’re still excited about the fact that we’ve teamed our banks up and are working together and that we have a broader footprint than we’ve had in the past,” she said.

First State Bank and Trust is a community bank, gives back to the community, and has the Bank in School program.

Each week, two bank representatives go into the schools and help them run the bank established right on campus.

The bank “hires” student employees to run the bank, and lets kids learn about banking in a very hands-on way. Those wanting to be tellers apply to be tellers with the bank.

There are usually 10-12 tellers for the program a year. The groups are fifth and sixth graders in Archbishop Bergan Catholic School and fourth graders at Linden Elementary School.

Every Tuesday, bank representatives come to the school and during certain hours, students can come into the bank to deposit to their account.

The students do everything. They fill out a deposit form and wait their turn to work with the teller. The teller works with the student using their saving book. The banker works alongside the tellers to record everything for each student.

This aspect gives students a bit of job experience that can be placed on a resume. Slykhuis said she has been a reference for students later on when they are looking to get their first job.

At the end, the student gets to visit the prize table. Instead of accruing interest, based on the amount they save, students earn a prize. No matter what they are able to save, they will receive a sticker each business.

“It teaches them the value and the power of learning to be savers early on in life,” Slykhuis said.

At Bergan, they will see about 70-80 kids every Tuesday come in and save. At Linden, there are some teachers who also save as well. Slykhuis said this is a great example to the kids to see adults being involved as well.

At the end of the year, the tellers participate in a Teller Appreciation Day with other Bank in School programs. This is a great way to thank them, Slykhuis said.

The First Bank and Trust programs started in Linden in 2009, and Bergan in 2010. Arlington’s program started in 2015. First State Bank and Trust has the only Bank in Schools Program in Fremont.

“These are programs we’ve been really proud of,” Slykhuis said.

Education is important to both banks – First State Bank and Trust and Two Rivers - she added. Both have been recognized through the Nebraska Bankers Association for their involvement in financial literacy and education in the communities.

“We think the better educated people are on matters of money and finance the better prepared they are for life and the different things coming down the road - especially when you are working with youngsters,” Slykhuis said.

The way the society has worked with money has changed throughout the years and the way children observe their parents when it comes to money, Slykhuis explained.

In the past, parents usually had cash on them, and it was a hands-on transactions. Now, many things are handled online and behind the scenes such as automatic payments.

What is cool about this program, Slykhuis said, is that it gives kids the chance to interact with bankers, bring money into a bank area at the school and their own account that they can put their money into and see grow.

How the account works is the school has one account and there is a spreadsheet that documents each student’s individual savings. They are not able to withdraw from this account until they graduate from sixth grade in Arlington and Bergan, and the fourth grade at Linden.

When the bank goes to write out the checks, it’s a wonderful feeling, she said. There have been times those checks are $1,500. The kids really save throughout the years.

The educational support doesn’t stop at the kids.

First State Bank and Trust wants their staff to be educated as well. They have sent a number of their staff to statewide bank schools, including Nebraska Banking Association’s Schools of Banking, American Bankers Association (ABA) and the ABA Graduate School of Banking. Here, a variety of courses and levels of those courses are available for every and all departments of banking.

The bank also encourages the staff to go through leadership programs such as Leadership Fremont. They are also encouraged to help with education in the schools.

“(We want) them to be confident in their skill set when it comes to the financial services industry,” Slykhuis said.

There are a number of things that First Bank and Trust participates in the community, including being a partner with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. The bank is the presenting sponsor of Leadership Fremont and the Youth Leadership Academy.

Youth Leadership Academy is for juniors in Fremont High School and Bergan. Leadership Fremont is for business professionals. Both focus on leadership training and finding ways to contribute to Fremont and how to make the community better.

The idea behind the youth program is focusing on what’s great about Fremont, what Fremont has to offer, what the challenges are and what the youth can do to address them. Trying to keep people engaged in and build a network in the community.

Aside from donating money, the volunteer coordinator for these programs comes from the bank.

“The applications for these programs continue to increase every year, this year we had an all-time high of 33 for Leadership Fremont,” Slykhuis said. “And Youth Leadership Academy same thing. We consistently have 30-40 juniors who want to participate.”

Both programs last about nine month programs. They start with an orientation and each month there is different topic. For example, one would be business and industry, Slykhuis said, another could be city and county government, and, yet, another would be agriculture.

“We’re always trying to look at how do we invest in the community, how do we keep good people here, how do we see the community grow,” Slykhuis said. “Something that’s really important to us is, and I guess I would say is a little bit our philosophy, is that we aren’t going to do well if Fremont’s not doing well. We want to invest in the people here, we want to keep good people in Fremont, we want to partner with the community, we want to partner with our clients. We do well when the community does well.

“We want to be part of a strong, vital community like this one.”

Another strength for the bank is working with small businesses, Slykhuis said. It’s about being partners with the business community. This includes highlighting all that the businesses do and offer.

“It’s important to us to work locally as much as we can,” she said.

This includes utilizing members’ businesses and chamber members’ businesses. Typically, they keep their dollars as close to home as possible.

First State Bank and Trust offers many services checking, savings and even mortgages or any type of loan you may need.

“Just because we’re a community bank doesn’t mean that we don’t offer pretty much everything that your Wall Street banks will offer,” Slykhuis said.

This includes a mobile app, online banking, mobile deposit and everything else electronic banking. Slykhuis emphasized that if someone is wondering if they offer a service, just ask, because more than likely they do.

Throughout the years, they have streamlined their checking products to make them simple and easy to understand and better for their customers. They have everything from an absolutely free checking account to an interest bearing account as well.

When customers come in, bankers will talk through the options and set them up with the best fit for them.

“Our job is to teach them about what’s available and help them identify what’s going to work best for their needs,” Slykhuis said.

Visit fsbtfremont.bank/ for more information.