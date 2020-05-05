A long way from dodgeball: How the coronavirus school shutdown has changed PE class

Dolniak said he and his fellow District 25 PE teachers aim to offer virtual instruction that is fun, healthy and creative. That has included using a digital platform to post links to online yoga practices and “minute-to-win-it” challenges, like flipping a water bottle, and holding drop-in fitness classes and pep talks on Zoom.

“We’d love to see kids up and active for 60 minutes each day, but we have to ask ourselves, is this realistic? And maybe instead, we need to look at how many kids looked, clicked and tried it, even if it took only 20 minutes,” said Dolniak. “I also try to jump in their regular classroom meetings, which is my opportunity to touch base with the kids, and remind them to try and stay active with their families.”

Across the U.S., there are roughly 200,000 physical education and health teachers in kindergarten to 12th grade schools, according to the Maryland-based Society of Health and Physical Educators, and many of them are now teaching virtually.

Senior Program Manager Michelle Carter said that in addition to wide disparities in students’ access to digital resources, the ability to lead a successful online PE class also varies dramatically, and often hinges on a teacher’s level of expertise and confidence with using the technology.