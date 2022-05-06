Ac Alfalfa

Alfalfa is young male medium hair tuxedo that gets along great with other cats and loves to play with toys.... View on PetFinder
A 2020 graduate of North Bend Central High School died Friday, April 29, in a horse training accident.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 1700 block of West 16th Street at 10:47 p.m. April 29 in reference to minors in possession of alcohol.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:54 p.m. May 2 to the 1000 block of North Somers Avenue for a welfare check.
Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for…
A Fremont woman was found guilty of theft and sentenced to a year of probation on Tuesday in Dodge County Court.
Fremont Police officers were contacted at about 12:45 a.m. May 1 in reference to an individual who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause order plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 season for inappropriately using a special-teams analyst.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 4:05 p.m. April 30 near 19th and Bell streets.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 400 block of West 22nd Street at 9:38 p.m. April 30 in reference to a physical domestic disturbance.
