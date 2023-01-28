Chance is a black lab mix, likes other friendly dogs, good with cats and I think would do fine with... View on PetFinder
AC Chance
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: 6:17 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27
The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and her husband, who was seriously injured, were both identified by …
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 20 to a business in the 1800 block of East Military Avenue for a theft of scratch tickets.
Fremont police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.
Officials from the Fremont Fire Department verified at 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, that an industrial fire inside the ADM grain facility in dow…
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Don and Dinah Tenhagen were watching television in their recreational vehicle when the power suddenly went out.