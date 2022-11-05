Tags
Mark Whipple said that he never wants to see his starter hurt, but the Illinois game was a particularly bad time. Backup quarterback Chubba Purdy had missed two days of practice with an injury.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of North Broad Street.
Nebraska's declining run game points to a macro malaise bigger than execution, writes Sam McKewon, with a rough last month to go
Fremont Police officers were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run property damage accident at about 2:28 a.m. Oct.…
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.
Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how she was injured in the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court this week.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 9:20 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 900 block of North Johnson Road.
