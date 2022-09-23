AC Edward (South Park Ave)

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of a deceased person found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south …
No injuries were reported during a structure fire the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Military Avenue and South Broad Street.
One of Brian Todd’s favorite holidays was the Fourth of July.
Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last month.
Fremont Public Schools and the Dodge County Assessor’s Office are alerting local residents to errors in postcards sent to county residents.
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to a residence in the 700 block of North Pierce Street in reference to a disturbance.
Fremont Police officers investigating a shoplifting incident at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 21 at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street.
The Fremont Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 17 near South Union and Factory streets.
The 22,000-square-foot store will open its doors at 10 a.m. at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna and offer three days' worth of grand opening events.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.