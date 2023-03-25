AC Enzo Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police arrest two men for animal cruelty Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:39 a.m. March 21 to the area of 23rd Street and Somers Avenue following a report of individuals p… Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot winning ticket sold in Fremont A lucky player who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket in Fremont for the Thursday, March 16, drawing is holding a ticket worth $45,000… Former Husker Madi Kubik selected in draft of college volleyball players Madi Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season… Dodge County real estate transfers Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County. Mall tax request sought Efforts to revitalize and upgrade the Fremont Mall took a small step forward last week when the Fremont City Council approved moving discussio…