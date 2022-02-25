This happy little Beauty is Katie! She is a 3 year old Husky. She loves other dogs and pretty much... View on PetFinder
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Even with teaching at Metropolitan Community College and training others at Eagle Athletic Club in Arlington, Kelsea Wolfe wanted more.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools was the only Nebraska school district to earn a recent nationwide award.
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
“Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry when I take you out in the surrey ...”
A Fremont woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Feb. 18.
