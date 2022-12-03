Tags
Not all of Rhule’s longtime assistants will find their way to Lincoln, but many are likely to. The next few weeks will reveal just who the new arrivals will be.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect — a defensive back Virginia Tech commit from Maryland.
Tom Osborne said his call with new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was “cordial” and relatively brief. “I talked to (Rhule) a little bit about (Mickey Joseph) and the job Mickey’s done in the interim.”
A Fremont High School graduate and native of the city is living out his dreams, currently leading his three-member “glam rock” band on an exte…
This is not your grandfather’s Herman gym.
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
A local family’s quest to blast off fiery displays of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and at a birthday party in May were extinguished by the Frem…
Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have issued an urgent plea for help in identifying a suspicious man and the vehicle he was dr…
Matt Rhule said he would ditch his suit by the end of the day as he rolled up his sleeves and got to work. But Monday was fun too – a spectacle that made obvious how excited both he and Nebraska were to have each other.
