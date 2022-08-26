AC Ninja (Kitten 7988)

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend.
A 22-year-old Fremont man was charged in the death of an Omaha woman when boat sank in Missouri River.
Rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm knew the bull would enter a tight spin after springing out of the rodeo chute.
Police arrest Fremont man on numerous charges
Police arrest Fremont woman
Drivers received minor injuries after two different accidents that occurred Monday in Dodge County.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Cooper Weitzel wears a size 11 ½ Adidas cleat. They’re the same pair he laced up last year as Bergan marched its way to the C-2 state champion…
Police arrest Fremont man for sexual assault
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.