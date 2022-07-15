She is about 1 years old, up to date on vaccines, and litter box trained. She seems to love all... View on PetFinder
A former Fremont man, living in Las Vegas, was shot to death on Tuesday night after an argument with neighbors in that city.
A deceased Fremont man has been named in a civil complaint listing him as being involved in an alleged fraud scheme involving almost $6 million.
A Fremont woman died and to other local residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.
A second Fremont woman has died after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.
Fremont Police officers responded on July 11 to a business in the 300 block of West 23rd Street for a theft of an iPhone.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched on July 9 to the 1300 block of North H Street for a physical domestic disturbance.
Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
