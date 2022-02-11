Have a ball? Like to go on long walks? Like to go for runs? Like to binge watch in the... View on PetFinder
A 30-year-old Fremont man was arrested on an assault charge on Feb. 8.
A Fremont man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court Monday to attempted distribution of methamphetamine.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
It was a shot Taylor McCabe had taken tens of thousands of times in her time at Fremont.
A 22-year-old Fremont man was arrested for first degree trespassing on Feb. 7.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
This school year, classes at LPS began on Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.
Patty Brousek’s third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory.
One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Sunday, Feb. 6, drawing is holding a ticket worth $50,000.
