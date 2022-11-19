Tags
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts said the Husker football coaching search — now passing 66 days and counting — has made “very good progress” on the radio Wednesday.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 4:21 a.m. Nov. 16 to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Streets for a prior assault complaint.
Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:26 p.m. Nov. 17 near 16th Street and Nye Avenue.
Elkhorn North junior basketball standout Britt Prince responded “6 million” when a classmate making a video asked her how many Jews she had killed.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11:08 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1900 block of North Broad Street.
North Bend is hosting an event designed to help bring even more cheer to the holiday season.
Where is Nebraska going? As the strange 2022 season has slipped from interesting to sobering, we know where it’s been, writes Sam McKewon. Saturday’s loss served almost like a summary statement.
Teel Family Dentistry will change its name in the coming weeks. It will be called Fremont Laser Dentistry.
See which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
