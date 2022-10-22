Tags
After this gutsy performance and knockdown drag-out game, I think Mickey Joseph might be in this thing to the end, writes Tom Shatel.
Fred Hoiberg saw the hole in Nebraska's culture, so he replaced his stars with soldiers. And these Huskers are better primed to follow a plan.
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night as Trey Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards, a Husker record.
Fremont Police officers conducted an investigation at 10:52 a.m. Oct. 16 of an impaired driver incident that had been called in.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. Oct. 18 to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Trev Alberts' coaching pick has to have a recruiting plan that fits Nebraska's geography and blueprint for toughness, writes Sam McKewon.
Check out Jimmy Watkin's Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after the Purdue game.
The half-page metrics document, received Friday, revealed that Trev Alberts agreed not to fire Scott Frost for NCAA violations he committed in the mismanagement of a special teams analyst.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. Oct. 15 to the 800 block of North Main Street for a verbal disturbance.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has determined that a man who shot 32-year-old Oakland resident Ryann Schuman did so in self-defense.
