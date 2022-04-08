This handsome fella is Sam! He is adoptable through FurEver Home, Inc. Sam is a little over a year old... View on PetFinder
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Police arrest man for child abuse
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Man arrested on multiple charges
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
